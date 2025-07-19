Cambodian scholars call for peaceful resolution to Cambodia-Thailand border dispute

A history of disputes and nationalism

Po Sovinda, Independent Strategic Consultant, highlighted the deep historical roots of the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand border conflict.

He stressed that understanding the past, particularly the colonial-era France-Siam Treaties of 1904 and 1907, is essential to grasping the current tensions between the two nations.

In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of Cambodia’s sovereignty over the Preah Vihear Temple, but the surrounding area, approximately 4.6 square kilometres, remained contested.

“Rising nationalism in both countries has exacerbated the situation, with historical claims being used to rally support domestically,” he explained.

“The location of current conflicts reflects the ongoing contention over territorial sovereignty, underscoring the complexity of resolving these disputes,” he continued.

Sothirak reiterated that historical context is key to understanding the underlying causes of the conflict, which are further complicated by nationalism on both sides.

“The issue is not just territorial; it involves a lot of politics and emotions,” he added.

He described it as “deeply entangled with political factors, such as national sovereignty, governance and historical legacies, as well as emotional aspects, like nationalism, pride and the sensitive history between the two countries”.

Recent tensions and their impact

Aun Chhengpor, policy researcher and programme manager at Future Forum, took the floor to discuss some of the recent developments surrounding the border dispute.

The incident that triggered the latest round of tensions — a Cambodian soldier’s death in a brief exchange of fire — was a stark reminder of the fragile nature of relations between the two countries.

“The death of a Cambodian soldier has done significant damage to the bilateral relationship, affecting trade and the livelihoods of people living along both borders,” Chhengpor remarked.

He explained that the two countries have resorted to military build-ups along their shared border, creating a climate of suspicion and fear, which in turn has led to increased nationalism, with both sides prioritising their perceived sovereignty and national interests.

Chhengpor also noted that Cambodia’s growing confidence in handling the situation, partly due to its strengthened military and strategic partnerships, particularly with China, has made the current standoff different from previous incidents.

Cambodia’s decision to bring the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was also framed as a positive step, underlining the country’s commitment to international law.

However, he pointed out the challenges of international intervention, noting that Thailand has yet to accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction.

The situation remains delicate, with Chhengpor warning of the potential for prolonged tensions.

“The Thai government is facing a legitimacy crisis, and that complicates the decision-making process. The future of the dispute depends heavily on domestic political developments in Thailand,” he said.

The role of civil society and the media

Chhengpor also highlighted the crucial role of civil society, think tanks and the media in reducing tensions between the two countries.

He called for a collective effort to minimise the inflammatory rhetoric and focus on de-escalating the situation.

He pointed out that much of the negativity surrounding the conflict has been fuelled by misinformation and exaggerated narratives in the media.

“We need to stop the cycle of provoking one another,” he said.

He also emphasised the responsibility of social media companies and big tech platforms in shaping public discourse.

“We must recognise that the media and social media play a significant role in escalating tensions. These platforms feed users content based on algorithms, which can lead to a more polarised public perception,” he explained.

Both Chhengpor and Sothirak agreed that the immediate priority should be the removal of military forces from the border, which would allow for diplomatic solutions to take centre stage.

“The first step towards peace is ensuring that the military does not dominate the border, allowing space for diplomacy,” Sothirak said, urging both countries to engage in dialogue without the looming threat of military escalation.

A long road to peace

As the seminar concluded, it was clear that the path to lasting peace between Cambodia and Thailand remains fraught with challenges.

The speakers stressed the importance of mutual respect, transparent communication and a commitment to international law.

However, they also cautioned that any solution would require patience, political will and a willingness to put historical grievances aside for the sake of regional stability.

“The situation is fragile, but there are positive signs,” Chhengpor noted.

“Both sides are still committed to a peaceful resolution, and the channels of communication remain open. We must seize these opportunities and work together to ensure that the current tensions do not escalate into something more dangerous,” he added.

Sothirak reflected on the period before the May 28 conflict, when Cambodia and Thailand enjoyed good bilateral relations.

He shared personal anecdotes, such as how easy it was for him to travel between the two countries, indicating that their relations were previously open and mutually respectful.

Bangkok Airways flew five times a day to Phnom Penh, seven times to Siem Reap. What more do you want? The relationship was that good,” said Sothirak.

With patience on both sides, it may soon be good again.

