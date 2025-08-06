Cambodia-Thailand border clash a setback for Asean: Vivian Balakrishnan

The grouping has barred Myanmar’s junta from key meetings due to its failure to implement peace plans and end the violence that has gripped the country since it seized power.

Balakrishnan said the roots of the conflict there run deeper than politics, citing Myanmar’s long-standing failure to forge a cohesive national identity.

National reconciliation, moral leadership and political imagination are essential, he said, adding that military force is not sufficient.

Push for deeper integration

Both leaders in their separate sessions also spoke about the broader regional and global context, warning that the space for cooperation is narrowing amid growing economic fragmentation and weakening multilateral institutions.

To a question on how ASEAN will navigate the current economic situation, Kao said that member states are responding both individually and collectively, though there is still considerable uncertainty ahead.

On the impact of US tariffs, he said the immediate priority is to minimise their effects and protect livelihoods. Governments are working to finalise the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), which is expected to be signed in October, as part of efforts to move closer to the grouping’s single market goal.

The Atiga, a key free trade agreement for the region, was signed in 2009 and came into force a year later. Negotiations to upgrade this agreement were concluded in May.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan described the current moment as the end of the post-Cold War era of rules-based globalisation.

The result, he said, is a “world disorder” in which international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and the World Trade Organisation are increasingly paralysed.

He noted that since January, developments such as new US tariffs and the so-called “Liberation Day” shift in trade policy have underscored the urgency of adapting Singapore’s external and domestic strategies.

While bilateral and regional deals continue to be signed, he warned that the erosion of global norms means small states like Singapore must navigate a more transactional and fragmented world.

Balakrishnan said that ASEAN must engage all partners and practise flexible multilateralism, but also acknowledged that operating by consensus can at times feel like a straitjacket that slows progress.

The goal, he said, is not to abandon consensus, but to recognise that insisting on unanimity can make decisions nearly impossible, especially when some members act as spoilers.

He stressed the need for a system in which, if enough members want to move forward constructively, they should be allowed to do so. ASEAN should continue seeking compromises, but not allow consensus to become a permanent obstacle.

For Singapore to tackle global shifts, Balakrishnan outlined a three-part strategy of reforming global institutions, deepening regional integration, and reinforcing the country’s domestic economic resilience.

Global institutions must be reformed in terms of representation, decision-making, and process, said Balakrishnan. And on its part, Singapore is contributing to this effort through its nominations to international bodies.

He gave the example of veteran diplomat and international law expert Rena Lee, who will be fielded by Singapore for election as a judge at the International Court of Justice in 2026.

On regionalisation, Balakrishnan noted that Singapore’s leaders have consistently attended Asean meetings, and the Republic is working with the grouping to expand key trade agreements and launch new economic frameworks.

Regarding efforts to reinforce Singapore’s domestic economic resilience, Balakrishnan pointed to an ongoing review of the country’s economic strategy, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Aug 4.

The review will develop long-term plans to boost Singapore’s global competitiveness and enhance the start-up ecosystem. Committees led by political office-holders will engage stakeholders and present their recommendations by mid-2026.

Singapore is also focused on managing its external partnerships carefully. Balakrishnan said Asean remains Singapore’s “innermost core” politically, militarily and economically. He stressed the need for member states to “hang together or hang separately.”

Beyond the region, Singapore must also carefully manage its relations with the US and China, Balakrishnan said. This includes handling ties bilaterally, as well as navigating “the space between them, and where we fit”.

“We don’t want to be forced on two sides, but we want to have a value proposition for both, so that they have a stake in our success and prosperity,” he said.

Hariz Baharudin

The Straits Times

Asia News Network