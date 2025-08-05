Foreign Minister unveils strategy to counter Cambodia’s disinformation

Speaking at a press conference, Maris said Monday’s (August 4) briefing presented only accurate, evidence-backed information and received positive feedback from foreign envoys, many of whom expressed greater understanding and support for Thailand’s position.

“I have repeatedly stressed that the conflict with Cambodia is not something Thailand desires. We have always encouraged Cambodia to return to bilateral mechanisms to resolve our differences peacefully,” he said.

Thailand, he added, had consistently responded proportionately and appropriately to Cambodian violations of Thai sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We have never initiated aggression. Our responses are defensive, measured, and always anchored in sincerity and a commitment to peace.”

Despite progress in re-engaging Cambodia diplomatically, Maris said Thailand is now bracing for continued disinformation attacks. “This morning, for instance, there was a fabricated report claiming Thailand was plotting to assassinate Cambodian leaders — something we have never even considered. I immediately instructed relevant agencies to issue a formal denial.”

He said the coordination between the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces, and the Foreign Ministry had enabled Thailand to communicate facts clearly and globally, through embassies and multilateral forums.