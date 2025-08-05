Foreign Minister unveils strategy to counter Cambodia’s disinformation

Speaking at a press conference, Maris said Monday’s (August 4) briefing presented only accurate, evidence-backed information and received positive feedback from foreign envoys, many of whom expressed greater understanding and support for Thailand’s position.
“I have repeatedly stressed that the conflict with Cambodia is not something Thailand desires. We have always encouraged Cambodia to return to bilateral mechanisms to resolve our differences peacefully,” he said.
Thailand, he added, had consistently responded proportionately and appropriately to Cambodian violations of Thai sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We have never initiated aggression. Our responses are defensive, measured, and always anchored in sincerity and a commitment to peace.”
Despite progress in re-engaging Cambodia diplomatically, Maris said Thailand is now bracing for continued disinformation attacks. “This morning, for instance, there was a fabricated report claiming Thailand was plotting to assassinate Cambodian leaders — something we have never even considered. I immediately instructed relevant agencies to issue a formal denial.”
He said the coordination between the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces, and the Foreign Ministry had enabled Thailand to communicate facts clearly and globally, through embassies and multilateral forums.
Nationwide campaign planned
Maris said he would hold a virtual meeting with all Thai ambassadors on August 7 to assign outreach tasks, particularly in countries deemed strategically important for global opinion.
“We never intended to wage an information war, but given the persistent distortion of facts, we must respond across all platforms to show the world we are committed to truth and peaceful conflict resolution,” he said.
He added that Thailand had already raised the issue of fake news at the special ASEAN meeting in Putrajaya, where it urged Cambodia to take responsibility for the disinformation circulating despite earlier agreements.
ICRC visit to Thai-held POWs
Maris said the recent visit by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to inspect Cambodian POWs held in Thailand was a direct result of Thailand’s proactive engagement.
He revealed that shortly after the capture of Cambodian fighters, he had instructed Thailand’s ambassador to Geneva to contact the ICRC, demonstrating Thailand’s openness and sincerity.
“The ICRC saw for itself that we are complying fully with international law,” he said, adding that two Cambodian prisoners with medical issues have already been repatriated. The others are being treated according to the Geneva Conventions and the UN Charter.
He cited the Third Geneva Convention, which allows continued detention of prisoners of war if there is a risk they may return to hostile activity, even after a ceasefire.
“As long as we are not confident that they will refrain from hostile actions upon release, we retain the right to hold them — in full accordance with international law,” he explained.
GBC talks aim for permanent ceasefire
Maris also noted that the second day of General Border Committee (GBC) secretary-level talks was underway, with the goal of achieving a permanent ceasefire.
He reaffirmed the GBC’s role as the key bilateral mechanism, led by the Ministry of Defence, to agree on a transparent and verifiable ceasefire framework.
Maris disclosed that Malaysia’s Foreign Minister had personally invited him for trilateral talks with Cambodia. While grateful, he stated:
"Right now, the GBC mechanism must be our main priority. I hope it progresses significantly before we move on to other formats," he said, adding that Malaysia understands this.
Thailand urges Cambodia to retrieve fallen soldiers
One of Thailand’s ongoing demands is that Cambodia retrieve the bodies of its soldiers killed in border clashes, to ensure dignity for the dead and their families.
“We have consistently called for Cambodia to recover the remains, as a basic humanitarian and dignified practice.”
Exploring options for international legal action
When asked whether Thailand’s recent Cabinet discussion on legal action against Cambodian leaders implied recognition of an international court's jurisdiction, Maris clarified that the government was only in the exploratory phase.
“We are studying all possibilities — pros, cons, and legal implications — in consultation with all relevant agencies.”
Trade cooperation with New Zealand
Maris also met with New Zealand’s Minister of Trade, who raised concerns over a recent US tariff hike on New Zealand goods from 10% to 15%. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation to mitigate the impact, strengthen supply chains, and develop multilateral mechanisms.
“This will deepen the economic partnership between Thailand and New Zealand,” Maris concluded.