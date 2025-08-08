Peace from Kuala Lumpur!

However, there are some additional observations that may be worth considering:

1. The ceasefire agreement at the level of official government agreements between the two countries is a positive political step, as it will help ease the tensions in the conflict. In essence, it represents the "de-escalation of war."

2. Given the nature of the international conflict, we cannot expect the GBC to do more than what has already been achieved. The committee's role is to set the direction and measures for addressing the issue at hand.

3. The GBC is a political-level committee, so the agreement reached at this level serves as a policy direction, with a clear framework for the ceasefire.

4. To bring the GBC meeting to a close, the detailed issues were delegated to the lower-level committee meetings, specifically the military-level discussions.