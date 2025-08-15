Filipino seafarer loses job over video of him and wife kissing 3-year-old son

A Filipino worker at a cruise ship has lost his job for keeping a video showing him and his wife kissing their three-year-old son.

The video was considered child pornography material by the United States authorities and was used against Romeo Samonte.

Working as an entertainment activity staff member of M/V Vision of the Sea, Samonte had to take a leave of absence last year to attend to his mother’s funeral.

He was on his way back to continue his remaining contract when he was stopped at the airport, accused of possessing child pornography material.