Malaysia’s King warns Defence Ministry against buying ‘flying coffins’

Sultan Ibrahim said Malaysia’s experience in purchasing second-hand Skyhawk aircraft should serve as a lesson, as the planes could not be fully used.

“Do not repeat the past mistake, like when we bought second-hand Skyhawks... Are we going to put our pilots in ‘flying coffins’? Think for yourselves,” he said.

“I believe all this happens because the Defence Ministry is full of agents or ex-generals turned salesmen, and even textile traders trying to sell drones,” said Sultan Ibrahim at the 60th anniversary parade of Rejimen Gerak Khas (RGK) at Kem Iskandar on Aug 16.

Also present were the Regent of Johor, Mahkota Ismail, and Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysian Armed Forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaffar and army chief Muhammad Hafizuddin Jantan were also in attendance.