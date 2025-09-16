Kuang Si waterfall of Luang Prabang named among the world’s most beautiful cascades

According to the magazine, the three-tiered Kuang Xi waterfall, located about an hour’s drive from the culture-rich city of Luang Prabang, captivates visitors with its stunning milky blue waters cascading into shallow jungle-fringed pools.
The falls attract swimmers, photographers and travellers from around the world.
Kuang Xi shares the 2025 waterfall list with other world-famous falls such as Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, Havasu Falls in the United States, Angel Falls in Venezuela, Iguazú Falls between Argentina and Brazil, and Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border.
This latest recognition adds to Laos’ growing international profile as a must-visit destination.
In recent years, the country has consistently featured in global travel rankings. In 2023, Lonely Planet named Laos the world’s top destination in its annual “Best in Travel” list, while in 2025 the country was ranked second for best sustainable travel.
Lao tourism authorities believe that such honours not only highlight the nation’s natural beauty but also create momentum for eco-tourism, encouraging visitors to explore the country’s rich culture, biodiversity, and community-based tourism initiatives.
Luang Prabang is among the most celebrated destinations in Laos, attracting travellers with its riverside location, centuries-old temples, colourful festivals, and charming streets.
In 1995, the town’s old quarter was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its cultural and architectural significance.
Popular attractions in and around the town include the sacred Phu Si stupa, Kuang Xi and Sae waterfalls, and the vibrant night market where local vendors display an enticing array of colourful handicrafts.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network