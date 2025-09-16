Kuang Si waterfall of Luang Prabang named among the world’s most beautiful cascades

According to the magazine, the three-tiered Kuang Xi waterfall, located about an hour’s drive from the culture-rich city of Luang Prabang, captivates visitors with its stunning milky blue waters cascading into shallow jungle-fringed pools.

The falls attract swimmers, photographers and travellers from around the world.

Kuang Xi shares the 2025 waterfall list with other world-famous falls such as Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, Havasu Falls in the United States, Angel Falls in Venezuela, Iguazú Falls between Argentina and Brazil, and Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border.