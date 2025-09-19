Myanmar, Thai air force chiefs hold bilateral talks

At the invitation of Commander-in-Chief (Air) General Htun Aung, Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, and his wife arrived in Naypyidaw on a Royal Thai Air Force ATR-72 aircraft for bilateral engagement activities. They were welcomed by senior Tatmadaw (Air Force) officers, the Thai Air Force Attaché to Myanmar, and officials.
General Htun Aung formally received the delegation at the Jasmine Hotel, where both sides discussed ongoing cooperation and plans. Following the talks, General Htun Aung presented a Buddha image, relics, and a replica of the Mahawijaya Buddha statue to Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul for enshrinement at the Phra Mahathat Naphamethinidon Naphabhumisiri Pagoda, currently under construction in Chiang Mai by the Royal Thai Air Force.
In return, the Thai Air Force Chief offered a Buddha image as a gift, after which both delegations posed for a group photo. A luncheon was later hosted in honour of the visiting Thai delegation, where souvenirs were exchanged.
In the afternoon, the Thai Air Force delegation departed for Yangon and visited the Botahtaung Pagoda before concluding their visit.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network