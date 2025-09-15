Myanmar plans to allow Chinese yuan for investments

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing noted that Myanmar’s exports are still dominated by natural resources and CMP products, while agricultural exports remain low compared with the past. He said greater investment, especially in agriculture and manufacturing, could create jobs, bring in technology, and support national development.

The meeting was attended by SSPC Vice Chairman Vice-Senior General Soe Win, Prime Minister U Nyo Saw and senior officials, including Union ministers, state and region chief ministers, and commission members.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network