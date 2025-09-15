Three Myanmar nationals die after boat capsizes while illegally entering Thailand

In addition, he urged people from Myanmar to enter Thailand only through legal channels, as illegal entry into the country is a risk to life.

"This incident is the worst example of illegal border crossing. In Myanmar, due to the high security situation, young men and women gave their lives into the hands of brokers. Brokers are also trying to transport them by water because authorities cracked down on illegal entries on land. When they risk their lives walking on a tightrope, they don’t have extra lives, so I would like to urge them to come legally instead of illegally, where they have to live on their desires and other greed," said U Moe Gyo.

In the incident, the Thai police said that 22 illegal Myanmar nationals arrived on a boat on September 9, and investigations are ongoing to confirm the number of people who drowned and went missing in the incident, according to reports from Thailand.

