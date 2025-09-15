Three Myanmar nationals die after boat capsizes while illegally entering Thailand

The bodies of the three Myanmar nationals who drowned in the canal were those who had illegally entered the country from the Mon and Kayin states on the Thai-Myanmar border using waterways. A total of 19 of the 23 people who arrived by boat are missing, and police are still investigating, said U Moe Gyo, chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Burmese Affairs (JACBA).
"A rescue team found the bodies of two men and a woman at a dam in Sankhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi Province, bordering Mon State and Kayin State, at around 11 am on September 11. When investigating when the bodies were found, it was revealed that three people had died when a boat capsized on September 9 off the coast of Myanmar. It is understood that 22 people were on board the boat and 19 are missing. The police are still investigating the whereabouts of the missing people. The deceased has been taken to Sankhla Buri Hospital," said U Moe Gyo.
In addition, he urged people from Myanmar to enter Thailand only through legal channels, as illegal entry into the country is a risk to life.
"This incident is the worst example of illegal border crossing. In Myanmar, due to the high security situation, young men and women gave their lives into the hands of brokers. Brokers are also trying to transport them by water because authorities cracked down on illegal entries on land. When they risk their lives walking on a tightrope, they don’t have extra lives, so I would like to urge them to come legally instead of illegally, where they have to live on their desires and other greed," said U Moe Gyo.
In the incident, the Thai police said that 22 illegal Myanmar nationals arrived on a boat on September 9, and investigations are ongoing to confirm the number of people who drowned and went missing in the incident, according to reports from Thailand.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network