Anwar calls for Thailand-Cambodia issues to be resolved through JBC

He said Malaysia believed that dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding among Asean partners remained the best way to resolve any form of dispute.
Anwar said this in a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 19) after speaking with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet by telephone on Thursday.
"Yesterday, I had the opportunity to speak with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to gain a clearer picture of the latest developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border.
"I urged that any outstanding issues be brought to the negotiating table through the JBC," he said.
Earlier, Anwar said Malaysia had already held further discussions with both leaders following the escalation of tensions.
Media reports previously said Hun Manet had alleged that Thai troops prevented more than 20 families from returning to their homes in the disputed border area, as conveyed in his letter to the United Nations.
Thai military spokesman Winthai Suvaree, however, claimed Cambodian villagers were involved in acts of violence, deliberately causing disturbances and occupying Thai territory illegally.
In July, Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Malaysia after clashes between the two countries claimed 33 lives.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network