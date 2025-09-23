Xiengkhouang authorities crack down on Illegal gold mining

During the operation, several smugglers were detained, and a substantial quantity of gold ore was seized.
Officers also confiscated mining equipment, including electricity generators and tools used to extract gold, which will be disposed of to prevent further unlawful activities.
The gold ore will be used as evidence in upcoming prosecutions. Officials said those involved in illegal mining will face strict legal action.
The crackdown is part of the government’s wider effort to curb illegal mining across the country, which has posed serious environmental and social threats in recent years.
Illegal mining in Xiengkhouang and other provinces has caused repeated incidents of environmental destruction, including landslides that have resulted in fatalities and damaged farmland.
The Xiengkhouang government has warned all illegal mining groups and individuals to cease their operations immediately.
“If illegal miners continue their activities, they will be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” an official said.
Members of the public are being urged to cooperate with authorities by reporting suspicious mining activities. Officials believe that collaboration between the government and local communities is key to putting a stop to the problem.
