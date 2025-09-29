Thai Royal Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn donates educational and office equipment to Yezin Agricultural University

During the ceremony, Deputy Minister Dr Tin Htut stated that education is the foundational cornerstone for a country's development. He expressed profound gratitude to the Royal Thai Embassy and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for offering the necessary assistance to help rebuild and redevelop the educational functions of the Agricultural University in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

Following this, officials from the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Project formally handed over the teaching equipment, which was received by the Rector of Yezin Agricultural University. In return, the Rector presented a commemorative certificate and a gift in honour of the Thai Royal Princess, along with words of thanks.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network