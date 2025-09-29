Thai Royal Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn donates educational and office equipment to Yezin Agricultural University

Following the damage to some buildings at Yezin Agricultural University caused by the powerful Mandalay earthquake on March 28, the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Project of Thailand has provided computers, projectors, printers, air conditioners, photocopiers, and related accessories. This support is intended to aid in the rehabilitation and development of the university's educational activities during its ongoing repair and renovation period.
The handover ceremony for the teaching and office equipment donated by the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Project was held on September 25 at the Yezin Agricultural University Centennial Hall. The ceremony was attended by Dr Tin Htut, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation; H.E. Mr Mongkol Visitstump, the Ambassador of Thailand to Myanmar; embassy officials; as well as the Rector, professors, and teachers of the Agricultural University.
During the ceremony, Deputy Minister Dr Tin Htut stated that education is the foundational cornerstone for a country's development. He expressed profound gratitude to the Royal Thai Embassy and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for offering the necessary assistance to help rebuild and redevelop the educational functions of the Agricultural University in the wake of the devastating earthquake.
Following this, officials from the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Project formally handed over the teaching equipment, which was received by the Rector of Yezin Agricultural University. In return, the Rector presented a commemorative certificate and a gift in honour of the Thai Royal Princess, along with words of thanks.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network