Thanh Hoa strengthens links with Thai tourist market

The People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa Province on October 2 hosted a conference to promote the Thai tourist market, intending to attract more visitors from Thailand to Vietnam’s north-central locality.

The event brought together more than 40 Thai travel companies and media outlets, along with Vietnamese tour operators specialising in international visitors nationwide. Delegates surveyed local products and routes to explore opportunities for tour linkages and tourism promotion.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dau Thanh Tung stressed the traditional friendship and cultural ties between Vietnam and Thailand, noting that tourism is a vital bridge for people-to-people exchange and socio-economic cooperation. Similarities in culture, cuisine and beliefs help enhance mutual appeal, while differences in landscapes and tourism products create complementary strengths. Strengthening tourism linkages to boost two-way travel and attract more international visitors remains a top priority in both countries’ strategies, he said.