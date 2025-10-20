Cambodia scam fallout continues despite weekend repatriations

After dozens of repatriations on Saturday, South Korea continued to simmer over Cambodian crimes against its citizens, with Seoul dispatching investigators, a major water project being put on hold, and some calling for a review of aid to the country.

Korean police on Sunday dispatched investigators and forensic pathologists to Phnom Penh to conduct an autopsy with Cambodian authorities on Monday, on a 22-year-old South Korean man who is believed to have been tortured at a crime compound there.

The autopsy was agreed upon after a South Korean interagency team intervened in Cambodia last week.

Sixty-four Koreans on Saturday were repatriated following the arrival on Wednesday of an interagency response team from Seoul, led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a. They will undergo a police investigation and will be held by the Cambodian authorities on suspicion of taking part in scams. Their repatriation is legally a deportation.

The deportees have been in custody since boarding a chartered flight from Phnom Penh to Incheon that flew in the early hours of Saturday. Over 190 police officers accompanied the flight. They can be held without a court warrant for up to 48 hours, or until Monday morning.

Police have sought arrest warrants for dozens of South Koreans, who were repatriated Saturday, in connection with a scam syndicate and related crimes. The warrants had not been issued as of press time.

An estimated 1,500 more Korean nationals who are also suspected of involvement in scam activities in Cambodia have not returned.