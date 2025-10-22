Vietnamese, Thai PMs discuss measures to tighten ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Tuesday held phone talks with his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul to discuss ways to promote bilateral relations.

PM Chinh congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on being endorsed by the King as Prime Minister of Thailand, and expressed his belief that the Thai Government and people will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in national construction and development.

He affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and wishes to further enhance the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in an increasingly robust, trustworthy, and substantive manner.

The Thai PM emphasised that Vietnam is a close neighbour and an important partner of Thailand in the region. He highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, and affirmed his readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese Government leader to strengthen the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of their people as well as for peace and stability in the region.