Smart grids can drive ASEAN's industry boom

The benefits extend beyond a stable power supply. A modern grid is a prerequisite for attracting energy-intensive industries such as data centres, advanced manufacturing and digital services. These are the very sectors expected to anchor ASEAN's future economy. Singapore's data-centre boom illustrates how global firms cluster where reliable, low-carbon electricity is assured. By contrast, renewable developers in Indonesia and the Philippines often cite weak grids as the biggest barrier to meeting the corporate demand for clean power.

Grid modernisation can also be a powerful job creator. Building and maintaining smart grids will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in civil works, manufacturing, ICT deployment and technical services. One estimate suggests that smart-grid investments could create up to 650,000 jobs across ASEAN — a ripple effect that will strengthen local supply chains and technical capabilities. Vietnam's emergence as a solar manufacturing hub is a good example of such spillover benefits.

The price tag of this transition is significant but achievable. Estimates place ASEAN's smart-grid needs between US$4 billion and US$10.7 billion. At the lower end, countries could improve reliability with some essential upgrades and the use of smart meters. At the upper end, it could enable full-scale digitalisation, large-scale storage and cross-border interconnections under the ASEAN Power Grid.

Where will ASEAN economies find this kind of money? Financing instruments already exist but are underutilised. Green bonds are gaining traction in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Development banks offer mixed public and private financing to de-risk investment, while climate funds can provide affordable loans for projects that cut emissions. Foreign capital, particularly from China and Japan, could also support the region's grid modernisation.

However, capital will not flow without clear regulatory frameworks. National smart grid road maps, harmonised regional standards and incentives for electricity providers to adopt digital solutions are essential. Reforms that reward efficiency and innovation can align power companies' interests towards smart technology investments. Collaborative regional initiatives and technology exchange can further accelerate this transformation.

China offers a useful template here. By using digital tools and better forecasting, the country has managed to absorb record amounts of solar and wind power while keeping its grid stable. Its step-by-step approach of testing new technologies in a few provinces before expanding them nationwide highlights the power of learning by doing. ASEAN countries can emulate this approach through coordinated pilots, data sharing and capacity building.

Ultimately, smart grids are not just wires and software; they are strategic investments in ASEAN's economic future. They enable renewable expansion, reduce outage costs, create high-quality jobs and strengthen industrial competitiveness.

The missing link is not technology or finance, but political will. ASEAN must move from patchwork fixes to a unified regional road map. Every delay means lost investment, stranded assets and diminished global competitiveness. The real question, then, is not whether ASEAN can afford to invest in smart grids, but whether it can afford not to.

Alnie Demoral

Dinita Setyawati

China Daily

Asia News Network

Alnie Demoral is a Philippine energy analyst at global energy think tank Ember.

Dinita Setyawati is an Indonesian senior electricity policy analyst in the same organisation.

The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.