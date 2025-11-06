Malaysian rapper Namewee remanded for 6 days over Taiwanese influencer’s death

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam confirmed that the controversial singer was detained in connection with Iris Hsieh’s death, adding that he will be remanded for six days until Nov 10.

The 42-year-old rapper, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, reported to the police station early on Nov 5. Wee said he had travelled to the Malaysian capital city from Johor Bahru for an appointment with the police.

“I will fully assist the police in their investigations, and be accountable to the public and the family of the deceased,” he wrote in Chinese on Instagram at around 1 am on November 5.

“I will not run. When I was wanted seven times in the past, I turned up on my own each time, never running away.”