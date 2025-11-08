Typhoon Kalmaegi brings rain and destruction to Vietnam as death toll nears 200 in Philippines

The government mobilised over 268,000 soldiers for search-and-rescue operations and issued warnings about potential flooding that could impact agriculture in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's main coffee-growing region. Traders said on Friday that the rain had subsided and coffee trees remained unharmed.

PHILIPPINES BRACES FOR NEW TYPHOON

In the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited evacuation centres on Friday, distributing relief aid and assuring victims of continued government support, after Kalmaegi left 135 people missing and injured 96 others.

"We are very, very sorry," he told provincial officials.

"Most of the victims were carried away by the rushing waters, the sheer volume and speed of the flash floods."

Kalmaegi is the 13th typhoon to form in the South China Sea this year. Vietnam and the Philippines are highly vulnerable to tropical storms and typhoons due to their locations along the Pacific typhoon belt, regularly experiencing damage and casualties during peak storm seasons.

Scientists have warned that storms such as Kalmaegi are becoming more powerful as global temperatures rise.

The Philippines' civil aviation regulator has placed all area centres and airport operations under heightened alert in preparation for another storm, Fung-wong, which is forecast to intensify into a super typhoon before making landfall in the northern Philippines on Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

(US$1 = 26,344.0000 dong)

Reuters