Around 200,000 pilgrims visit Kyaiktiyo Pagoda during Thadingyut and Tazaungdaing festivals

From the 12th to the 14th waxing days of Thadingyut (October 3–5), a total of 157,440 pilgrims visited, including 156,975 local pilgrims and 474 foreign visitors. On the full moon day of Thadingyut (October 6), there were 22,179 pilgrims, comprising 22,174 locals and 5 foreign visitors, said U Soe Hla, Chairman of the Kyaiktiyo Pagoda Trustee Board.

He added, “On November 3 (the 14th waxing day of Tazaungmone), there was a large influx of pilgrims. That day, 9,630 pilgrims arrived, 9,623 local and 7 foreign visitors, based on the overnight guest records. The entire pagoda platform was filled, leaving no space for new arrivals. Traditionally, pilgrims rent mats and sleep peacefully on the pagoda platform during the festival, but this year, due to rain and strong winds, many could not stay overnight and had to return down the mountain.”