Lancang-Mekong countries vow to target telecom and cyber fraud

Delegates from these countries convened in Kunming, Yunnan province, to focus on combating telecom and cyber fraud. They reaffirmed their shared determination to coordinate multinational crackdowns and agreed to strengthen extradition and intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

Representatives from Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Centre attended the meeting as observers.

Members of the meeting underscored that cross-border telecom and cyber fraud has become a severe threat to regional economic development, public security, and social stability, inflicting heavy financial and emotional harm on citizens. They called for concerted efforts to eradicate such crime to protect the lawful rights and interests of people across the region.