‘Waterfall’ in KL airport after heavy downpour; probe into cause of leak under way

Videos posted on social media platform X show water gushing out from a ceiling structure near a Qatar Airways check-in counter. The affected area is seen cordoned off.

The airport operator Malaysia Airports said in a statement that the incident occurred at about 4.15 pm following “exceptionally heavy rainfall in the area”.

“Containment, clean-up and restoration works were carried out promptly and continued more vigorously once weather conditions eased,” it added.

Water in the affected sections was cleared within 1½ hours, said Malaysia Airports.