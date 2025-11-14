Malaysia ready to host Thai–Cambodian talks in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama reported that Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan has confirmed Kuala Lumpur’s readiness to host upcoming talks between Thailand and Cambodia, following fresh tensions along the border.

He said discussions are expected to take place soon, adding that Malaysia stands prepared to facilitate a peaceful resolution for both sides.

“If the meeting takes place, it will be held in Malaysia, as the two countries currently lack mutual trust,” Mohamad Hasan said.