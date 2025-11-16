QR code menus in Malaysia stir mixed reactions among customers

Restaurants going digital with QR code menus are facing mixed reviews from people of different generations.

Over in Bayan Lepas, fusion restaurant operator Ted Soo, 37, was among the first in the area to adopt QR code menus.

He said it has transformed his business.

“Years ago, I had 20 to 30 page menu books. Reprinting, especially hardcover menus, was expensive,” he said.

“With QR codes, everything is updated instantly, and I don’t print anything.”

He admitted the system was costly to maintain, but it has paid off.

“It was an investment, and we make up for it through volume. Orders come in faster, customers don’t need to wait, and we turn over more tables during peak hours,” he said.

Soo said QR code menus were not only for the young, as many in their 40s and 50s used them too.

He said, “Once they know the steps, it becomes very easy.”

Younger diners said QR code menus helped during busy hours.

Trainee nurse Hatie Sulaiman, 25, said QR codes were perfect when time was tight.

“At lunchtime, you scan, choose your food, drinks, flavours and quantity. Order, eat and go,” she said.

For marketing executive Alicia Lim, 28, the biggest advantage is accuracy.