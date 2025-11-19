China, ASEAN pledge deeper collaboration

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of this year's ASEAN-China Week in Fuzhou, Fujian province, participants emphasised that deepening cooperation is essential as unilateralism and economic fragmentation pose growing challenges.

A stronger alignment between their development visions would serve as a positive force for regional and global growth, they added.

Shi Zhongjun, secretary-general of the ASEAN-China Centre in Beijing, urged both sides to turn challenges into opportunities.

"The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 is highly compatible with the aspirations of Chinese modernisation — both prioritise people-centred development, sustainable growth, green transition, innovation, the digital economy and inclusive development," he said.

Adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in May, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 sets out the region's long-term development strategy.

"By uniting as one, we can offer ASEAN-China solutions and create a more prosperous future for the Asia-Pacific and beyond," Shi said, adding that the modernisation of a region with 2 billion people will significantly boost global prosperity.