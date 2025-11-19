China, ASEAN pledge deeper collaboration

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of this year's ASEAN-China Week in Fuzhou, Fujian province, participants emphasised that deepening cooperation is essential as unilateralism and economic fragmentation pose growing challenges.
A stronger alignment between their development visions would serve as a positive force for regional and global growth, they added.
Shi Zhongjun, secretary-general of the ASEAN-China Centre in Beijing, urged both sides to turn challenges into opportunities.
"The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 is highly compatible with the aspirations of Chinese modernisation — both prioritise people-centred development, sustainable growth, green transition, innovation, the digital economy and inclusive development," he said.
Adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in May, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 sets out the region's long-term development strategy.
"By uniting as one, we can offer ASEAN-China solutions and create a more prosperous future for the Asia-Pacific and beyond," Shi said, adding that the modernisation of a region with 2 billion people will significantly boost global prosperity.
Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, president of the Senate of Malaysia, stressed the need for ASEAN and China to stand in solidarity amid an increasingly complex international landscape, and to champion Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness to bring greater stability and certainty to the region.
The ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which aspires to a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred future, strongly resonates with China's pursuit of high-quality development and modernisation, he said.
"The 'Two Countries, Twin Parks' model and our work to strengthen industrial and supply chain connectivity are prime examples of how we can build resilient economic ecosystems that benefit all."
U Ko Ko Hlaing, union minister at Myanmar's Ministry 2 of the President's Office, underscored the lessons and opportunities offered by China's path to modernisation for China-ASEAN collaboration in areas such as infrastructure development, digital transformation and the green economy.
"ASEAN and China working side by side will generate greater resilience, innovation and shared prosperity," he said.
"By aligning ASEAN's integration agenda with China's modernisation drive, we strengthen the foundation for long-term prosperity in our region and demonstrate that Asia's development model remains rooted in cooperation, openness and mutual respect."
Transformative effects
Echoing this view, Chettaphan Maksamphan, Thailand's deputy permanent secretary for foreign affairs, highlighted the transformative effects of China's modernisation not only on the country but also across the wider region.
"By aligning ASEAN 2045 with China's modernisation path, we can create a more resilient, secure and prosperous community, benefit our people, and shape a brighter future for generations to come," he said.
The event, themed "Our shared future: Bridging ASEAN 2045 and Chinese modernisation", also featured the release of the Report on ASEAN-China Trade and Investment Cooperation (2024-2025), which emphasised the strong economic ties between the two sides.
The report said that China and ASEAN — the world's second- and fifth-largest economies — are each other's biggest trading partners, with bilateral trade continuing to grow steadily.
China has remained ASEAN's top trading partner for 16 consecutive years, while ASEAN has been China's largest trading partner for five consecutive years, according to official figures.
The ASEAN-China Week is a flagship event designed to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides. This year's edition is co-hosted by the Fujian Provincial People's Government and the ASEAN-China Centre, an intergovernmental organisation jointly established by China and ASEAN members in 2011.
