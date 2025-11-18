Thailand showcases 228 national treasures at Beijing’s Forbidden City to mark 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties

Thailand has unveiled one of its most significant cultural showcases abroad, as the Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture transports 228 outstanding artefacts and artworks for exhibition at the Palace Museum (Forbidden City) in Beijing.
The special exhibition, “Ten Thousand Auspicious Blessings: An Eternal Bond”, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, and has been elevated to the highest level of importance. On November 17, 2025, President Xi Jinping invited His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida to preside over the opening as part of Their Majesties’ official visit to China from November 13-17, 2025.
Sabida Thaised, Minister of Culture, said the exhibition highlights Chinese artistic influences in Thai royal and traditional art, while promoting Thailand’s cultural identity to Chinese audiences, encouraging deeper cultural appreciation and travel to Thailand.
The exhibition features four themes:
The showcase runs from November 18, 2025 to February 24, 2026 at Wénhuá Diàn, one of the principal halls within the Forbidden City.
Phanombut Chantarachot, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, said this is the first time Thailand has brought such a large collection of national treasures to China. The Palace Museum has added more than 50 major artefacts of its own, including historical evidence of China-Siam relations and luxury goods ordered by the Siamese court since early Rattanakosin times.
He highlighted three categories of artefacts that “must not be missed”, each shedding new light on shared history:
1. Benjarong porcelain: evidence of court-commissioned trade
A major highlight is a Benjarong bowl painted with scenes from Journey to the West — a bespoke commission ordered by the Siamese court directly from Chinese artisans. It demonstrates the transmission of Chinese literature into the Thai royal court during early Rattanakosin.
This is displayed alongside a Benjarong bowl featuring scenes from Phra Aphai Mani, where Siam imported plain ceramics from China and decorated them with Thai motifs at home — a striking example of cultural fusion.
2. Prehistoric artefacts: secrets of the ‘three-legged pot’
Thailand has loaned a rare three-legged earthenware pot from the prehistoric Ban Kao archaeological site in Kanchanaburi.
This vessel type is identical to those excavated in ancient Chinese sites, indicating cultural contact and shared traditions among prehistoric civilisations.
3. A royal encounter: King Chulalongkorn meets Emperor Qianlong
For the first time, a key piece from the Siamese royal court — King Chulalongkorn’s ‘gong throne’ chair, distinguished by its curved armrests and back support — is exhibited abroad.
The Palace Museum pairs it with an imperial screen from Emperor Qianlong’s throne room. Displayed together, the artefacts symbolise a symbolic meeting of the Siamese and Chinese courts within a single exhibition space.
In addition, works from Thailand’s Ten Divisions of Traditional Crafts are featured, including a miniature Suphannahong Royal Barge and Khon mask heads, demonstrating to Chinese audiences the continuity of Thailand’s classical craftsmanship and promoting Thai handmade cultural products.
The exhibition marks a landmark moment in cultural diplomacy and a celebration of the deep, enduring bond between Thailand and China.