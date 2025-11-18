Thailand showcases 228 national treasures at Beijing’s Forbidden City to mark 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties

Thailand has unveiled one of its most significant cultural showcases abroad, as the Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture transports 228 outstanding artefacts and artworks for exhibition at the Palace Museum (Forbidden City) in Beijing.

The special exhibition, “Ten Thousand Auspicious Blessings: An Eternal Bond”, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, and has been elevated to the highest level of importance. On November 17, 2025, President Xi Jinping invited His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida to preside over the opening as part of Their Majesties’ official visit to China from November 13-17, 2025.

Sabida Thaised, Minister of Culture, said the exhibition highlights Chinese artistic influences in Thai royal and traditional art, while promoting Thailand’s cultural identity to Chinese audiences, encouraging deeper cultural appreciation and travel to Thailand.

The exhibition features four themes:

The historical development of Thailand and Thai–Chinese contacts Beliefs and religion Courtly arts Contemporary traditional Thai arts

The showcase runs from November 18, 2025 to February 24, 2026 at Wénhuá Diàn, one of the principal halls within the Forbidden City.