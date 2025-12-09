7 hospitals shut in border clashes; Health Ministry moves to protect patients

At the MOPH, Dr Ekachai Piensriwatchara, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the MOPH, briefed reporters on Tuesday (December 9) after a meeting chaired by Permanent Secretary Dr Somrerk Chungsaman to monitor the situation and readiness of medical and public health services following clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.

He said that over the past 24 hours, there had been exchanges of fire at several points along the border in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram and Sa Kaeo.

The Second Army Area had warned of the risk of Cambodian forces firing weapons into Thai territory, prompting the evacuation of civilians from several districts.

283 health facilities affected, 19 hospitals disrupted

The latest assessment found that 283 health facilities under the Public Health Ministry had been affected.

Nineteen hospitals in border areas have been impacted, with 12 providing only partial services, such as limiting outpatient or inpatient care and seven forced to suspend all services temporarily in high-risk zones.

The hospitals temporarily closed in high-risk areas are:

Ubon Ratchathani : Nam Yuen Hospital , Na Chaluai Hospital and Nam Khun Hospital

: , and Si Sa Ket : Kantharalak Hospital and Phusing Hospital

: and Surin: Kap Choeng Hospital and Phanom Dong Rak Chalerm Phra Kiat 80th Anniversary Hospital

In addition, around 164 subdistrict health-promoting hospitals across the five provinces have been affected, with many converted into temporary shelters and support points for humanitarian operations.