Cambodia's ban on Thai returnees breaks international law

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clarified the Thai government's position following the Cambodian Ministry of Interior's announcement regarding the suspension of operations at the Cambodia-Thailand border crossing, which resulted in thousands of Thai nationals being stranded at the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province.
His points were as follows:
The Cambodian Ministry of Interior announced the temporary closure of all Cambodia-Thailand border checkpoints on Saturday (December 13), based on the recommendation of Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate.
The main stated reason was to protect the safety of the people of both countries amidst the tense border situation until a ceasefire is established, urging the citizens of both countries to refrain from crossing the border, while those already residing and working should remain in their country of residence.