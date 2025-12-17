Thai Air Force launches F-16s strike to block Cambodian push for Ban Sam Lang

The border situation in Trat on Tuesday (December 16) remains tense.
Despite authorities announcing a relaxation of measures in the region, the border zone has erupted once again as the Air Force scrambled fighter jets into immediate action following a new wave of Cambodian military movements.
The Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) issued an order lifting the curfew at 3.30pm across five districts: Mueang Trat, Bo Rai, Khlong Yai, Laem Ngop, and Khao Saming.
The command stated that security forces have regained control over the internal unrest within the urban areas following an M-79 grenade attack on a base on the night of December 14.
Residents were informed they could resume their normal lives.
However, less than 30 minutes after the curfew was lifted, the situation along the border intensified.
Reports indicate that Royal Thai Air Force F-16 fighter jets conducted an urgent aerial mission, dropping bombs on targeted coordinates at Cambodian military strongholds located directly across the border.
Security intelligence reports specify that this aerial operation was launched to intercept an imminent threat after detecting the mobilisation of Cambodian troops and heavy weaponry near "Ban Thmor Dar."
It is believed that the Cambodian side aimed to destroy the defensive positions and launch an assault on the Thai Marines in hopes of reclaiming the strategic area of "Ban Sam Lang," which the Trat Marine Task Force had seized and occupied since December 14.
As of the latest update, the CTBDC continues to maintain a high-alert presence along the entire border line.
Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have warned citizens in high-risk areas near the skirmish zones to strictly avoid entering restricted territories.