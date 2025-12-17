Thai Air Force launches F-16s strike to block Cambodian push for Ban Sam Lang

The command stated that security forces have regained control over the internal unrest within the urban areas following an M-79 grenade attack on a base on the night of December 14.

Residents were informed they could resume their normal lives.

However, less than 30 minutes after the curfew was lifted, the situation along the border intensified.

Reports indicate that Royal Thai Air Force F-16 fighter jets conducted an urgent aerial mission, dropping bombs on targeted coordinates at Cambodian military strongholds located directly across the border.