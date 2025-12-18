Thai military hits casinos allegedly used as bases for Cambodian attacks

Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, addressed the press at the Joint Press Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia situation at the Army Radio and Television Station on Wednesday (December 17).
He clarified the recent military operations targeting casinos and scam sites, emphasising that all targets attacked by the Thai military were military objectives.
These included combat forces, weapons, and military equipment, not just casinos and scammers.
Richa confirmed that every target was verified to be a military base of operations.
Frequently targeted sites included drone command control points, areas where drones were launched to attack, and weapon stockpiles.
Once these sites were detected, the military used various weapons and support from the Royal Thai Air Force to neutralise them.
He further stated that the Thai Army was not neglecting efforts to combat scammers, as specialised agencies, including border defence forces, were actively addressing this issue along the border.
He reiterated that all targets, including casinos or scam centres, were confirmed to be involved in military operations against Thai forces.
He also noted that sites that had not yet been attacked had not been proven to involve military operations.