Navy clears Chanthaburi–Trat evacuees to return, keeps 72-hour watch

Signs are improving along Thailand’s eastern border after the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) reported on Sunday (December 28) a steady easing of tensions in Chanthaburi and Trat, paving the way for displaced residents to return home, while the military maintains strict monitoring during the first 72 hours after the ceasefire deal.

RAdm Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, the RTN spokesperson, gave an update following the ceasefire agreement reached by Thai and Cambodian representatives and formalised in a joint statement signed on Saturday (December 27).

He said the situation along the border in Chanthaburi and Trat was clearly moving in a positive direction.