Navy clears Chanthaburi–Trat evacuees to return, keeps 72-hour watch

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2025

Authorities say Chanthaburi–Trat border has stabilised enough for residents to start returning, with tighter monitoring during the first 72 hours after the ceasefire.

  • The Royal Thai Navy has cleared displaced residents from the Chanthaburi and Trat border areas to return home following an easing of tensions.
  • This decision was made after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Thai and Cambodian representatives.
  • The military will maintain a period of special surveillance for the first 72 hours after the ceasefire to ensure stability and prevent complications.
  • During this period, troops will continue to monitor high-risk areas to provide maximum reassurance and safety for the returning population.

Signs are improving along Thailand’s eastern border after the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) reported on Sunday (December 28) a steady easing of tensions in Chanthaburi and Trat, paving the way for displaced residents to return home, while the military maintains strict monitoring during the first 72 hours after the ceasefire deal.

RAdm Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, the RTN spokesperson, gave an update following the ceasefire agreement reached by Thai and Cambodian representatives and formalised in a joint statement signed on Saturday (December 27).

He said the situation along the border in Chanthaburi and Trat was clearly moving in a positive direction.

Based on a joint assessment by the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command and local administrative authorities, security and safety conditions were reviewed in detail.

The assessment concluded that:

  • Residents will be allowed to return to their home districts to ease hardship for evacuees and affected communities.
  • Close surveillance will remain in place, with troops continuing to monitor high-risk areas to provide maximum reassurance.

Although conditions are beginning to stabilise, the RTN stressed it would not lower its guard.

It has designated the first 72 hours after the ceasefire signing as a period of special surveillance, aimed at maintaining stability and preventing any complications along the border.

“The RTN will continue to carry out its duties to maintain peace and order to the fullest extent, safeguarding national security and national interests, with the highest priority being the safety of our people,” Parat said.

