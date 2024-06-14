Transparency and trust for sustainable Mekong development

In his opening remarks, H.E. Mr Chanthanet Boualapha, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Alternate Member of the MRC Council for Lao PDR underscored the importance of open communication in addressing concerns and nurturing trust among all stakeholders. “While the Mekong basin countries, including Lao PDR, acknowledge the indispensable role of hydropower in meeting energy demands and propelling economic growth, we are equally cognizant of the potential transboundary impacts of hydropower development,” he stated.
This year’s forum convened representatives from the four MRC Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Vietnam – along with development and organizational partners, civil society organizations, the media, and the private sector.
Since the Regional Stakeholder Forum became institutionalised eight years ago, the MRC has strategically engaged with stakeholders to communicate, consult, and gather feedback and recommendations on key issues facing the MRC and the Mekong River Basin. Participants have witnessed tangible progress after each forum, including the implementation of post-consultation mechanisms through joint action plans, transboundary environmental impact assessment guidelines, and advancements in river monitoring, flood, and drought forecasting.
Dr Anoulak Kittikhoun, Chief Executive Officer of the MRC Secretariat, reflected on the forum's evolution, “Reflecting on the theme of our first forum – share, listen, and act – I believe that by continuing to work together, we can exemplify the spirit of this year’s theme: sharing to build transparency and collaborating diligently to maintain trust.”
One of the forum's highlights was the presentation on design changes by dam developers for the Pak Beng, Pak Lai, and Don Sahong hydropower projects. These changes aim to enhance sediment management transport and improve fish migration. Significant progress has been made in addressing the MRC’s recommendations, which were formulated after extensive discussions with the countries and stakeholders.
In addition to fostering transparency and trust, the forum featured the launch of the 2023 State of the Basin Report, a key initiative in the MRC’s strategic planning and implementation cycle. This report offers the most comprehensive information to date, enhancing understanding of the environmental, social, economic, and climate change conditions and cooperation trends in the Mekong River Basin. It also serves as the foundation for developing the MRC’s 2025-2026 work plan. The recommendations presented in the report will guide other stakeholders working on water-related issues in the Mekong River Basin on actionable steps.
In light of new technology, at the forum, participants also saw a preview of the upcoming MRC Mobile App, called the “One Mekong App,” designed to engage with communities, especially affected communities. Engaging discussions on the app's features and functions were held, with participants requesting wider awareness raising and targeted capacity building for its use, ensuring consistent messages between the app and early warning tools at the national level. More engagements with the MRC countries and communities through organizations supporting civil society are planned.
As the MRC moves forward with its strategic initiatives, the insights and recommendations gathered from this forum will play a crucial role in shaping sustainable solutions for the Mekong River Basin. By fostering transparency, trust, and cooperation, the MRC aims to ensure a balanced approach to development that benefits all stakeholders and preserves the vital resources of the Mekong for future generations.