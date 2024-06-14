Transparency and trust for sustainable Mekong development

In his opening remarks, H.E. Mr Chanthanet Boualapha, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Alternate Member of the MRC Council for Lao PDR underscored the importance of open communication in addressing concerns and nurturing trust among all stakeholders. “While the Mekong basin countries, including Lao PDR, acknowledge the indispensable role of hydropower in meeting energy demands and propelling economic growth, we are equally cognizant of the potential transboundary impacts of hydropower development,” he stated.

This year’s forum convened representatives from the four MRC Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Vietnam – along with development and organizational partners, civil society organizations, the media, and the private sector.

Since the Regional Stakeholder Forum became institutionalised eight years ago, the MRC has strategically engaged with stakeholders to communicate, consult, and gather feedback and recommendations on key issues facing the MRC and the Mekong River Basin. Participants have witnessed tangible progress after each forum, including the implementation of post-consultation mechanisms through joint action plans, transboundary environmental impact assessment guidelines, and advancements in river monitoring, flood, and drought forecasting.