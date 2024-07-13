Body of missing Chinese woman found buried in Chachoengsao

Police said the missing woman travelled from Malaysia to Thailand alone on June 26, while the male suspect travelled from Singapore to Thailand on June 30. The woman had visited Thailand 10 times before, while the male suspect had visited six times. The two were believed to have known each other.

On June 28-29, the woman stayed in Pattaya. She travelled to Bangkok on June 30 and stayed at a hotel before moving to a friend's house in the Rama 9 area. On July 1, she took a Grab taxi to Sukhumvit Soi 12, where the male suspect picked her up, and they stayed together in Sukhumvit Soi 16.

At 11pm on the same day, the woman’s friend told police she could not be contacted. Surveillance footage from the night of July 1 showed the male suspect driving alone from Sukhumvit Soi 16 to Chachoengsao province, stopping at multiple locations. At some points, he stayed in the car, while at others, he got out. In total, he made 12 stops, eventually reaching a final location where he burned a suitcase in a deserted area near a pond.

The suspect was seen leaving the site after about an hour and five minutes, returning to Bangkok on July 2 and renting a room in the Srinakarin area before returning the rental car.