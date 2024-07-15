Five foreigners arrested for torturing and robbing British man

Police have arrested five foreign suspects for robbing a British crypto trader, seizing assets worth 3 million baht. The suspects lured the victim to a party at a Khlong Tan apartment, then tortured and tied him up, taking his valuables before releasing him. The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to the gang's capture.
Officers from Khlong Tan police station today arrested the five foreign suspects who have been named as Abdullahi Ahmed Saney Mohamed of Danish nationality, and British nationals Shafiq Sumya, Ahmed Saeed Yasin and Hussein Mohamed Hassan Sheekh. The fifth, a foreign woman, has yet to be identified
Seized items included an Apple iPhone 14, an Apple iPhone 15, an Audemars Piguet watch, a Rolex watch, an ADCD credit card, and 24,000 baht in cash, totalling over 3 million baht in value.
The victim told police he was partying with the three men and two women on July 12, at a property in Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok at around 4.50am when he was threatened, beaten, shocked with a stun gun, tied with rope and tape, and robbed.
Following the victim's report to Khlong Tan police, investigators identified and arrested the suspects with the stolen items. Initially, the suspects denied the charges, opting to testify in court.
The charges include armed robbery, assault causing bodily or mental harm, coercion involving five or more people using weapons, false imprisonment, extortion with weapons, document theft, and carrying weapons in public without valid reasons. The suspects were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.
Investigations revealed that the suspects had no occupation and that this was their first crime.