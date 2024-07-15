Five foreigners arrested for torturing and robbing British man

Police have arrested five foreign suspects for robbing a British crypto trader, seizing assets worth 3 million baht. The suspects lured the victim to a party at a Khlong Tan apartment, then tortured and tied him up, taking his valuables before releasing him. The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to the gang's capture.

Officers from Khlong Tan police station today arrested the five foreign suspects who have been named as Abdullahi Ahmed Saney Mohamed of Danish nationality, and British nationals Shafiq Sumya, Ahmed Saeed Yasin and Hussein Mohamed Hassan Sheekh. The fifth, a foreign woman, has yet to be identified