Sixty Siamese crocodiles hatch in a Cambodian national park

The five nests contained 106 eggs, of which 66 were fertilised. Park rangers and community members closely monitored them.

“As a result, a total of 60 Siamese crocodile eggs successfully hatched between June 27-30,” a July 18 joint press stated.

It said the discovery indicates that the area is a key natural habitat for the crocodiles, providing hope for the species' recovery.

The press release noted that they are a critically endangered species and said there are only approximately 1,000 worldwide, with more than 300 of them in Cambodia.

Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth stated that the ministry is implementing the Circular Strategy on Environment 2023-2028, which focuses on biodiversity protection and conservation. He said they are also making efforts in habitat restoration for the endangered crocodiles.

He said the reptiles play an important role in the ecosystem, and the discovery of the nests and the successful hatching of eggs reflects the park’s safe and suitable habitat for the species.