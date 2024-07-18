Sixty Siamese crocodiles hatch in a Cambodian national park

The five nests contained 106 eggs, of which 66 were fertilised. Park rangers and community members closely monitored them.
“As a result, a total of 60 Siamese crocodile eggs successfully hatched between June 27-30,” a July 18 joint press stated.
It said the discovery indicates that the area is a key natural habitat for the crocodiles, providing hope for the species' recovery.
The press release noted that they are a critically endangered species and said there are only approximately 1,000 worldwide, with more than 300 of them in Cambodia.
Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth stated that the ministry is implementing the Circular Strategy on Environment 2023-2028, which focuses on biodiversity protection and conservation. He said they are also making efforts in habitat restoration for the endangered crocodiles.
He said the reptiles play an important role in the ecosystem, and the discovery of the nests and the successful hatching of eggs reflects the park’s safe and suitable habitat for the species.
"It is our pride that Cambodia has the world's rarest species, especially in Cardamom National Park and other protected areas. We will continue our efforts to conserve biodiversity for the benefit of the nation and future generations," Sophalleth stated in the press release.
Agriculture Minister Dith Tina said the discovery was a significant achievement for the Endangered Species Conservation Programme.
He highlighted that the ministry, in collaboration with NGO partners, the environment ministry and sub-national administrations, has worked to promote the growth of rare species such as Siamese crocodiles, dolphins and royal turtles.
Tina also noted the ministry’s forestry administration, in cooperation with Fauna & Flora’s Cambodia team, has made substantial efforts to breed pure Siamese crocodiles and release them back into the wild within conservation areas.
“This successful endeavour demonstrates the positive impact of our collective work, as Siamese crocodiles now reproduce independently, forming new nests and offspring in their natural habitat. It reinforces our commitment to conserving Cambodia's diverse biodiversity for generations to come,” he said.
Flora & Fauna country director Pablo Sinovas noted that for over a decade, the organisation, alongside its dedicated partners, have been steadfast in their mission to bolster Siamese crocodile populations in Cambodia's Cardamom Mountains.
“This involves not only breeding them in captivity but also ensuring they have a suitable habitat for release. Strengthening the protection of key sites within Cardamom National Park is crucial, shielding these habitats from threats such as deforestation and poaching,” he said.
He added that the recent discovery of wild nests emphasises the vital importance of safeguarding the area. With an estimate of only a few hundred in the wild, the new hatchlings are a tremendous boost, he said.
At a time when wetland biodiversity is declining rapidly across the region, it underscores the potential for natural recovery through sustained collaborative conservation efforts, he stressed.
Toy Chorn, a community warden who helped discover and protect the nests, said they have been working closely with the organisation to protect this critically endangered species for several years.
“We were excited to find these crocodile nests. This discovery indicates that our conservation efforts have paid off, and I believe that with our ongoing efforts, the population of Siamese crocodiles will continue to increase in the future,” he said.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
