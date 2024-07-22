Lifelike dinosaurs to stomp their way through Tokyo National Museum

A night parade of dinosaurs is coming to the Tokyo National Museum for two nights in September, where people can see the creatures up close without risk of being eaten. In a stage show titled “DINO-A-LIVE Dinosaur Grand Night Parade,” lifelike dinosaurs accompanied by human handlers will stomp, roar and even fight each other.

An innovative production company called ON-ART Corp. makes richly detailed —and patented — suits in cooperation with the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum and runs the show. Based on its studies of the movements of modern-day animals, the Higashikurume, a Tokyo-based firm gives each creature its quirks and idle movements that keep them from looking stiff or artificial.