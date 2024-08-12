Senior govt officials and VIPs mark the Queen Mother’s birthday

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin presided over several merit-making activities to mark the 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
He started by leading the Buddhist chanting and almsgiving ceremony at Sanam Luang, which was attended by various VIPs including the president and members of the Privy Council, the presidents of the National Assembly and Supreme Court, royal household officials, the cabinet, the Bangkok Governor, military commanders, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, the permanent secretaries of all ministries, and representatives of the private sector.
Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister and his spouse at the ceremonial pavilion at Sanam Luang, 10 senior monks took their seats. The Prime Minister then lit incense and candles to pay homage to the Triple Gem, offering his respects and presenting the incense and candles before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The senior monks were then invited to give blessings, followed by the chanting of Buddhist scriptures.
The president and members of the Privy Council and their spouses, along with Srettha, the presidents of the National Assembly and the Supreme Court, and heads of constitutional organisations offered ceremonial items to the monks. The Prime Minister also presented 10 sets of robes, poured water to dedicate merit, received blessings, and paid respects before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The PM then led the participants in offering alms to 193 monks.
Visitors to Ratchadamnoen Avenue are invited to view the Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s installation of more than 3 million strip lights.