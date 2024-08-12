Senior govt officials and VIPs mark the Queen Mother’s birthday

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin presided over several merit-making activities to mark the 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

He started by leading the Buddhist chanting and almsgiving ceremony at Sanam Luang, which was attended by various VIPs including the president and members of the Privy Council, the presidents of the National Assembly and Supreme Court, royal household officials, the cabinet, the Bangkok Governor, military commanders, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, the permanent secretaries of all ministries, and representatives of the private sector.