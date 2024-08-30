Paetongtarn visits Sukhothai to review flood situation and assistance to victims

Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, along with several ministers, visited Sukhothai province on Friday (August 30), to assess the flood situation.

The first stop was Wat Khlong Krachong in Sawankhalok district, where Paetongtarn and her team distributed relief bags to flood-affected residents and paid their respects to the abbot of the temple.

Afterwards, they met with flood victims, where residents approached Paetongtarn to take photos, embrace her, and offer flowers.