Paetongtarn visits Sukhothai to review flood situation and assistance to victims

Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, along with several ministers, visited Sukhothai province on Friday (August 30), to assess the flood situation.
The first stop was Wat Khlong Krachong in Sawankhalok district, where Paetongtarn and her team distributed relief bags to flood-affected residents and paid their respects to the abbot of the temple.
Afterwards, they met with flood victims, where residents approached Paetongtarn to take photos, embrace her, and offer flowers.
She then visited the temple’s kitchen, where food was being prepared for distribution to the flood victims. The PM participated in packing meal boxes and instructed the staff to fill the boxes generously so that recipients could have enough food.
After that, she continued distributing relief bags and met with more flood victims, who cheered her on, with some shouting, "Sukhothai loves the prime minister!"
Later, she went to monitor the situation and water management of the Yom River at the Ban Hat Saphan Chan watergate in Sawankhalok district and observed the water diversion from the Yom River to the Nan River at the Khlong Hok Bat watergate.
She also visited residents in Wang Thong and Wang Yai subdistricts, where she distributed more relief bags at the Wang Thong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation's disaster relief centre.
In the afternoon, the PM met residents in Yang Sai subdistrict, Mueang district, and handed out relief bags to those affected by the flooding. She also monitored the water levels of the Yom River and inspected areas where the river bank had eroded in Pak Khwae subdistrict.