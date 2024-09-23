Lam Takhong reservoirs buck trend, face water shortage

While many areas of Thailand are facing floods and dams are releasing water to prepare for incoming water, the Lam Takhong Dam is experiencing severe drought.

In the Lam Takhong reservoirs in Nakhon Ratchasima province, only 22% of usable water remains. Meanwhile, the province's 28 reservoirs can still accommodate more than 700 million cubic metres of water.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Irrigation Project on Monday reported on the water situation in the large and medium-sized reservoirs. As of this date, there is a total of 515.261 million cubic metres of stored water, with 452.442 million cubic metres being usable, which is 39.07% of the total storage capacity of 1,220.82 million cubic metres.