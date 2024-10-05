Phumtham tells military to go all-out with rescue efforts as North reels under floods

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has ordered immediate aid to those affected by the flood situation in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces.

Phumtham, who is the defence minister and director of the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief Operations Centre, also instructed the military to mobilise all available resources, equipment, and tools to assist the public, focusing on prevention, aid, and post-flood recovery, Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said.

The integration of efforts has continued between the military commands, with over 30,000 personnel deployed, alongside various military equipment, including trucks, buses (small, medium, and large), excavators, cranes, field kitchens, and mobile toilets — totalling 1,772 vehicles, Thanathip said.