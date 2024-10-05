Phumtham tells military to go all-out with rescue efforts as North reels under floods

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has ordered immediate aid to those affected by the flood situation in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces.
Phumtham, who is the defence minister and director of the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief Operations Centre, also instructed the military to mobilise all available resources, equipment, and tools to assist the public, focusing on prevention, aid, and post-flood recovery, Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said.
The integration of efforts has continued between the military commands, with over 30,000 personnel deployed, alongside various military equipment, including trucks, buses (small, medium, and large), excavators, cranes, field kitchens, and mobile toilets — totalling 1,772 vehicles, Thanathip said.
Additionally, 134 boats, generators, bridges, field water units, depth measurement devices, and more than 283 water pumps have been deployed. The use of these resources in flood relief has been considered a cost-effective and highly beneficial for the public.
Phumtham also emphasised the need for the forward units of the Operations Centre to integrate and coordinate with all relevant sectors systematically to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
Deputy Interior Minister Teerarat Samretwanit is directing operations by assigning clear responsibilities for specific areas. Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister General Natthapol Nakpanit, acting as an adviser, is provided guidance on the deployment of military resources and machinery to ensure a coordinated and rapid response.
On Friday, Teerarat and Natthapol visited the area to oversee the evacuation efforts for officials and animals from the Elephant and Environmental Conservation Foundation in Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai.
They instructed the military, police, forestry officials, local administrative organisations, village headmen, and livestock officers in Chiang Mai, along with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, to prepare personnel and transport vehicles, including trucks and flat-bottom boats, for the rescue operation.
All the staff and animals from the foundation, including 1,600 cats, 700 dogs, 90 cattle and 100 buffaloes, have now been relocated to safety.
On Saturday, it is expected that the remaining elephants of a total of 124 will also be evacuated to safe areas, with preparations already made for transporting food and medical supplies to assist the elephants and smaller animals in the region.
Although the overall flood situation in many areas of northern Thailand is beginning to stabilise, there are still areas that require close attention, particularly in Chiang Mai, where water levels have risen due to heavy rainfall and flooding in low-lying areas.
High-pressure water pumps have been installed at all risk points. On Saturday morning, some areas saw a decrease in water levels, allowing transportation, enabling the military to mobilise personnel to assist residents in restoring damaged homes.