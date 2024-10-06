Flood warning issued to Nonthaburi residents living along Chao Phraya River

People living along the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province have been told to urgently prepare for potential flash floods between October 6-23, as water levels are expected to rise by 60-70 centimetres.

The Nonthaburi Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation urged people on Saturday to take their belongings to higher ground, reinforce flood barriers, and closely follow updates.

Northern Thailand is experiencing unpredictable weather, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in several areas, including the northern and central regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.