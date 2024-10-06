Flood warning issued to Nonthaburi residents living along Chao Phraya River

People living along the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province have been told to urgently prepare for potential flash floods between October 6-23, as water levels are expected to rise by 60-70 centimetres.
The Nonthaburi Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation urged people on Saturday to take their belongings to higher ground, reinforce flood barriers, and closely follow updates.
Northern Thailand is experiencing unpredictable weather, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in several areas, including the northern and central regions, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.
Currently, water flow through the Chao Phraya Dam is at 2,000 cubic metres per second (m3/s), with planned incremental increases.
According to projections from the Royal Irrigation Department, water flow at the Nakhon Sawan station is expected to reach 2,200-2,500 m3/s between October 11-23. This will cause water levels upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam to rise to 2,800 m3/s, while irrigation systems on both sides will receive 500 m3/s.
The Chao Phraya Dam will need to release water at a rate of up to 2,200m3/s. Additionally, tidal surges in the Chao Phraya River throughout October, especially from October 13-23, will further raise water levels by an estimated 0.60-0.70 metres starting Sunday (October 6).
Nonthaburi residents living along the riverbanks and in areas outside flood barriers have been advised to reinforce sandbag flood barriers. Water pumps should also be prepared in high-risk areas.
Residents are encouraged to monitor water levels from the Bang Sai station in Ayutthaya province, where, as of Saturday, water flow was recorded at 2,044 m3/s.