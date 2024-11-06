ChatGPT search: Kaspersky urges users to click links with caution

This highlights that cyber risks related to the chatbot’s new search feature resemble those faced by traditional search engines. Phishing links can temporarily surface in top search results (this is also known as SEO or SEM phishing), potentially impacting the information ChatGPT summarizes. While the ChatGPT search primarily provides links to official sites, it could also pick suspicious or fraudulent resources in some cases. On the other hand, the chatbot’s world knowledge could act as a safeguard for well-known organizations, as the underlying LLM can have accurate information about their official websites. However, this is not a fool-proof guarantee that no phishing links will slip into the responses.

To ensure safe browsing, users should treat the bot responses with the same caution as search results:

• Verify links before clicking and exercise caution; phishing site addresses often resemble originals with subtle differences and mistakes.

• Save important websites and service links or manually enter the exact URL to avoid fraudulent sites.

• For comprehensive protection, consider solutions like Kaspersky Premium, which secures crypto wallets from scams, miners, and other threats and alerts users to suspicious websites.