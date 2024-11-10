State agency focusing on high safety standards for veggie and fruit exports

Thailand is accelerating the implementation of policies to ensure that fruits and vegetables are safe and of high quality for both domestic consumption and export, the Department of Agricultural Extension said on Saturday.

The Agricultural Research and Development Office, Region 6, in Chanthaburi, held a meeting for longan packers in eastern Thailand.

The meeting emphasised the importance of exporting products that meet the quality and safety standards of destination countries, aiming to maintain a sustainable longan market, department director-general Rapeepat Chantarasriwong.