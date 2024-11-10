State agency focusing on high safety standards for veggie and fruit exports

Thailand is accelerating the implementation of policies to ensure that fruits and vegetables are safe and of high quality for both domestic consumption and export, the Department of Agricultural Extension said on Saturday.
The Agricultural Research and Development Office, Region 6, in Chanthaburi, held a meeting for longan packers in eastern Thailand.
The meeting emphasised the importance of exporting products that meet the quality and safety standards of destination countries, aiming to maintain a sustainable longan market, department director-general Rapeepat Chantarasriwong.
Currently, there are 103 longan packing houses in three provinces registered with the department in eastern Thailand that can meet China's export requirements for 2024: 100 in Chanthaburi, two in Sa Kaeo, and one in Rayong.
According to a report, China has been increasing the strictness of inspections for pests and pesticide residues in longan imported from abroad. The Chinese Agricultural Consultant Office in Beijing reported that the Chinese authorities were closely monitoring Thai packing houses and fruit orchards via video conferences once a month.
The department has urged farmers and packing house operators to strictly adhere to these regulations to prevent the suspension of longan imports from Thailand.
In the 2024-25 longan export season (July–October), the Eastern region exported 2,215 containers (54,738.73 tons) of fresh longan, valued at 2.42 billion baht.
The Chanthaburi Plant Quarantine Station conducted pest inspections at the packing houses to issue phytosanitary certificates. The packing houses must provide evidence that the products in the containers have been treated with sulphur dioxide gas and meet the standards set by the relevant protocols. Random pest inspections are also conducted.
In the case of packing houses not previously alerted about pest detections, 3% of the total product quantity in the container will be randomly inspected. If a packing house has been previously alerted about pest detections, 5% of the total product quantity will be inspected, he said.
Packing houses have been cooperative and diligent in following these guidelines, recognising the importance of ensuring no pest issues, as pest detections in destination countries could negatively affect exports and damage products. Exports are expected to see a big jump from mid-November to January 2025.