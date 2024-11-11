Eyeing Thailand’s role in the UN Human Rights Council

These entities need more access to countries to assess the national/local situation and to share them with the international community as lessons learned. As Thailand has already issued a Standing Invitation to them, the country should ensure that it has an “SP calendar”, enabling at least a couple of SPs to enter the country annually to help promote and protect human rights.

Where there are communications via these SPs regarding victims in this or any other country, it is also essential to nurture the understanding that this is not interference in the internal affairs of a State but part of international jurisdiction to promote and protect human rights based on the UN Charter and system - which have universal import. This is a matter of interaction, not intervention.

Closer to home, the human rights situation in the country needs continual stock-staking, monitoring and leverage for constructive changes. A key reason why the country was elected to the HRC was probably the country’s new equal marriage law reforming its Civil Code, without limiting it to a binary approach based on the male-female dichotomy. The country has also been lauded for its humane policies on the HIV issue, as well as its universal health care programme. In reality, it has fared well in many aspects of social, economic, and cultural rights.

Where it falters is regarding civil and political rights, hampered by repeated coups d’etats and self-amnesty of coup leaders. A related concern is the impunity factor enjoyed by officials who commit major crimes against the population. A key example is the Tak Bai case where some officials compressed scores of Muslim protesters in Southern Thailand into several trucks, leading to some 80 deaths through asphyxiation. The concerned officials failed to appear in court and a key file concerning the investigations was reported to be missing, leading to delays. The 20-year prescription/limitation period for activating the criminal law against the culprits expired before the end of October this year.

This case is symptomatic of several cases where the State is willing to pay compensation to the victims but is deficient in bringing suspected officials to justice, thus adding to the impunity factor. Two more avenues might be explored at this stage. Internal disciplinary action might be possible, especially for officials who refuse to cooperate with the justice system. This could lead to penalties about rank, pay, and pension. Another option is to prosecute the suspects afresh under the country’s new anti-torture law (2023); this law can cover cases that take place before the enactment of the law itself.

At the end of the day, the recurrent challenge is political will – for which there can be no prescription period.

Vitit Muntarbhorn

Vitit Muntarbhorn is a Professor Emeritus at the Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. He has helped the UN in several pro bono positions, including as the first UN Special Rapporteur on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography; the first UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; and the first UN Independent Expert on Protection against Violence and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity. He chaired the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) in Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and was a member of the UN COI on Syria. He is currently the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Cambodia, under the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva (2021- ). He is the recipient of the 2004 UNESCO Human Rights Education Prize and was bestowed a Knighthood (KBE) in 2018. His latest book is “Challenges of International Law in the Asian Region.” He attributed this article to Asia News Network, an alliance of 19 media in 20 Asian countries.