Kritanong ‘Jephat’ Suwanwong arrested at residence in iCon Group case

Police arrested her at the Khlong 5 residence. Upon arrival, officers found Kritanong inside the house, read the warrant to her, and conducted a search of the premises to gather additional evidence. She was then taken to the Crime Suppression Division for further legal proceedings.

The arrest warrant and subsequent apprehension stemmed from evidence of financial transactions, including a transfer of 450,000 baht from Waratphon Waratvorakul, also known as "Boss Paul", of The iCon Group, to the "Kritanong Anti-Corruption and Ponzi Scheme Foundation". Additionally, 300,000 baht in cash was allegedly handed to her by Boss Paul.

Witness testimonies corroborated the evidence, indicating that after The iCon Group network business scandal became public, Kritanong approached Boss Paul and his associates, demanding 750,000 baht in exchange for not taking further legal action or exposing the matter further, which could have damaged the company. She also allegedly offered legal advice and reassurances to compel Boss Paul to pay the requested amount.

Testimonies from witnesses and the investigation revealed that Kritanong claimed portions of the money would be given to officials or influential figures, aligning with the evidence that led to the arrest warrant.