Bus stop controversy in Samut Prakan goes viral

People in Samut Prakan are scratching their heads over a newly renovated bus stop where concrete was poured over the seating area, resulting in the chairs being level with the ground.
The incident took place in front of a well-known convenience store in Thepratanamoli 21 Alley, Luang Phaeng Road, Samut Prakan.
A contractor poured concrete that levelled up with the seating area, making it impossible to use. The incident has sparked heated discussions online, with many criticising the oversight and questioning how people are expected to sit and wait for their bus now.
The issue was brought to light by the Facebook page Sanam Khao Muang Prakan, which shared photos of the bizarre bus stop and remarked, "No communication once again." The post quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of comments ranging from sarcastic humour to sharp criticism.
Reports suggest the contractor was not told to remove the bus-stop structure before pouring the concrete.
The contractor has since acknowledged the mistake and is working on resolving the issue.
Online comments have been both humorous and critical:
"Stretch your legs while waiting for the bus, enjoy some sticky rice and grilled pork – relaxation at its finest!"
"Who thought of this? People with common sense wouldn’t do this."
"Designed for people to sit Thai-style, neatly and politely."
"This is a masterpiece showcasing Thai manners in public spaces!"
"The designer, contractor, and project inspector must all be the same person."
"I love the concept behind this work."
"As Thais, we prioritise proper manners and posture in public spaces. The creator clearly understood this and wanted to pass on these values directly to society through this work. A perfect demonstration of how to properly wait for public transport!"