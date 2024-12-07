Bus stop controversy in Samut Prakan goes viral

People in Samut Prakan are scratching their heads over a newly renovated bus stop where concrete was poured over the seating area, resulting in the chairs being level with the ground.

The incident took place in front of a well-known convenience store in Thepratanamoli 21 Alley, Luang Phaeng Road, Samut Prakan.

A contractor poured concrete that levelled up with the seating area, making it impossible to use. The incident has sparked heated discussions online, with many criticising the oversight and questioning how people are expected to sit and wait for their bus now.