Police arrest two suspects in Tak charity fair bombing

Authorities apprehended two suspects in the bombing at the “Paen Din Doi Loy Fah Fair and Red Cross Fair, an annual festival organised by the Tak Red Cross Society in Umphang district, Tak province, which left 48 injured and three dead.

Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, on Saturday said the explosion occurred the day before at 11.35pm during a dispute in which a grenade was thrown into the crowded fair. About 8,000 to 9,000 people were present at the event. Police and emergency responders promptly assisted the injured and transported them to Umphang Hospital.

Police interviewed witnesses for details on the person allegedly seen throwing the bomb into a group of revellers.