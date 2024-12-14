Police arrest two suspects in Tak charity fair bombing

Authorities apprehended two suspects in the bombing at the “Paen Din Doi Loy Fah Fair and Red Cross Fair, an annual festival organised by the Tak Red Cross Society in Umphang district, Tak province, which left 48 injured and three dead.
Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, on Saturday said the explosion occurred the day before at 11.35pm during a dispute in which a grenade was thrown into the crowded fair. About 8,000 to 9,000 people were present at the event. Police and emergency responders promptly assisted the injured and transported them to Umphang Hospital.
Police interviewed witnesses for details on the person allegedly seen throwing the bomb into a group of revellers.
Investigators believe the suspected bomber is not a civilian as the explosive appears to be of military grade, judging from destruction of property.
Later, joint investigations by police and military personnel led to the arrest of two suspects: a Thai national, identified only as “Mr A”, and a member of the Karen National Union (KNU), Mr Joritu, who had a prior arrest for drug-related offences in February.
Preliminary questioning found that Joritu admitted to carrying a bag containing the explosive. He claimed the attack was motivated by a prior altercation with a rival group during a Loy Krathong event in November and sought retaliation.
National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panpetch expressed condolences for the tragedy, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has directed authorities to investigate and address the incident fully.
Kitrat instructed investigators to expedite the capture of the perpetrators, coordinating efforts with military units.
Assistant Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Thanayut Wuthijarasthamrong was tasked with closely monitoring the case to ensure thorough action.
Kitrat also ordered the Tak Provincial Police commander to look into whether proper security planning was in place before the event. If the event, a recurring annual fair, lacked adequate security measures, disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible, he said.
Furthermore, all regions hosting public events have been instructed to enhance security measures, increase intelligence gathering, and prevent confrontations among rival groups to ensure public safety.