Demand for skills in AI continues to grow

Employment trends in 2025 will see most companies continuing to prioritise individuals with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), according to labour market expert Hannah Calhoon. In particular, specialists in machine learning capable of advancing AI model development will be particularly in demand as will those whose skills extend to AI technology.
Calhoon, the vice president of AI at Indeed, commented that the technology industry experienced significant growth during Covid-19 but slowed as the pandemic subsided.
That situation is slowly reversing, with positive signals coming from the IT job market. If this upward trend persists, AI-related job openings will rise. The demand for AI talent is no longer limited to tech companies, Calhoon continued. General businesses also require professionals skilled in applying existing AI tools to benefit their operations.
Calhoon noted that most organisations will not develop their own AI systems but will opt to use existing AI tools to enhance efficiency. As such, these companies seek personnel who can effectively select and integrate AI into their workflows.
“What organisations need are individuals who understand both AI technology and business needs, enabling them to use AI to solve problems and create business opportunities,” she said.
Given these trends, she predicts that the labour market in 2025 will increasingly demand professionals with the ability to apply AI effectively.
AI skills: Golden opportunity for career development
Last week, Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, announced plans to hire thousands of employees to boost sales of the company’s products, including positions related to AI. This announcement garnered significant attention, as evidenced by 9,000 applications for just 2,000 job openings.
Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank, meanwhile, revealed a massive investment plan in the US to stimulate the economy and create job opportunities in the AI sector. This initiative is expected to generate over 100,000 new jobs within the next four years.
AI skills still in short supply
Despite the rapid expansion of the AI industry, a survey by recruitment firm Randstad found that hiring highly skilled AI and automation professionals is twice as challenging as in other industries. This underscores the scarcity of talent in this field.
However, while AI technology is gaining momentum, not every company necessarily requires specialised AI experts. Data from Indeed reveal that only 2% of employers worldwide specify AI-related skills in job postings, compared to over 20% of employers who prioritise basic computer skills.
Nevertheless, AI-related job opportunities have continued to grow, particularly in the first 11 months of 2024. The most sought-after positions include data scientists, software engineers, and research and development engineers.