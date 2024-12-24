Demand for skills in AI continues to grow

Employment trends in 2025 will see most companies continuing to prioritise individuals with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), according to labour market expert Hannah Calhoon. In particular, specialists in machine learning capable of advancing AI model development will be particularly in demand as will those whose skills extend to AI technology.

Calhoon, the vice president of AI at Indeed, commented that the technology industry experienced significant growth during Covid-19 but slowed as the pandemic subsided.

That situation is slowly reversing, with positive signals coming from the IT job market. If this upward trend persists, AI-related job openings will rise. The demand for AI talent is no longer limited to tech companies, Calhoon continued. General businesses also require professionals skilled in applying existing AI tools to benefit their operations.