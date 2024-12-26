Criminal Court acquits 3 celebrities in high-profile Forex-3D case

Sutheewan, who attended the verdict announcement in person, expressed her relief, saying she was overjoyed for her child as the family could finally reunite for the New Year. She reiterated her innocence and emphasised that she had always complied with the law throughout the process.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and belief in me. Right now, I feel greatly relieved. I have no plans to take DJ Man anywhere for the New Year holidays; I just want him to be with our child," she said.

When asked about the possibility of remarrying DJ Man, Sutheewan said it was a matter for the future, and she was prioritising her child for now. She added that if the prosecutor decides to appeal, her legal team is ready to fight the case at all levels. She also urged society to treat her and DJ Man fairly.

Background on the Forex-3D case

The Forex-3D case is one of Thailand's largest Ponzi schemes, with total losses in billions of baht. Lawsuits have been filed against 22 individuals and two corporate entities.

The scheme began when Apirak Kodti, chairman of the Thamma Apirak Foundation, deceived a large number of people. He collaborated with celebrities, singers, and actors to convince victims to invest in foreign currency exchange trading through a programme called Forex-3D, offering easy gains. The scheme appeared credible, with a professional office on Ratchadaphisek Road and a team of company personnel adding to its legitimacy.

Police arrested Apirak in 2021.