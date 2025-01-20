Bangkok remains cool, while Upper Thailand experiences freezing cold weather

24-Hour Forecast
The northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions will see cool to cold weather with morning fog. Upper southern areas, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity, will experience cool mornings. On mountaintops and highlands, conditions will range from cold to very cold, with some areas experiencing frost.
The public across Thailand is advised to take care of their health due to the continued cold weather. Additionally, precautions should be taken to prevent fire hazards caused by dry conditions and to ensure safety when travelling through areas with fog. These conditions are influenced by a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
The northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea has weakened, resulting in reduced rainfall in the southernmost areas. Meanwhile, moderate wind and wave conditions persist in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf reach heights of about 2 meters, while the upper Gulf sees waves between 1–2 metres.
In areas experiencing thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 meters. The Andaman Sea has waves of approximately 1 meter, increasing to 1–2 metres offshore. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.
Air Quality Concerns
Current weather conditions are unfavourable for air dispersion, with weak ventilation and reduced wind strength over upper Thailand. Additionally, a persistent surface-level temperature inversion limits the spread of air pollutants. As a result, particulate matter concentrations are expected to rise.