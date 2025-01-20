Bangkok remains cool, while Upper Thailand experiences freezing cold weather

24-Hour Forecast

The northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions will see cool to cold weather with morning fog. Upper southern areas, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity, will experience cool mornings. On mountaintops and highlands, conditions will range from cold to very cold, with some areas experiencing frost.

The public across Thailand is advised to take care of their health due to the continued cold weather. Additionally, precautions should be taken to prevent fire hazards caused by dry conditions and to ensure safety when travelling through areas with fog. These conditions are influenced by a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.